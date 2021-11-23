The Behavioral Design Podcast : Conspiracy Theories with Dan Ariely
In this episode, we speak with none other than Dan Ariely. We assume most of our listeners are already familiar with Dan’s work, and we cover plenty of ground in this fun and enlightening episode. You can expect to learn about why Dan began receiving death threats from COVID deniers, strategies for overcoming vaccination hesitancy, the promise of psychedelics for treating mental health, and lessons from Dan’s personal journey. We also talk about couscous!
The David McWilliams Podcast: Conversation with the brilliant behavioural economist Dan Ariely
From the experience economy, to the economics of meaning, the psychology of Covid deniers, what happens when you are too committed to on idea, the perils of Facebook, the economics of internet bullying and what happens when we don’t see the downside of our own bad behaviour. Brilliant stuff, fascinating insights.
Capital Allocators: Dan Ariely – The Human Capital Factor
Dan Ariely is a leading behavioral economist, author, entrepreneur and the James B. Duke Professor of Psychology and Behavioral Economics at Duke University. Dan is a founding partner of Irrational Capital, an investment research firm that quantifies the impact of corporate culture and employee motivation on financial performance. My initial conversation with Dan two years ago has been one of the most downloaded episodes of the show, and a recent research piece by JP Morgan entitled The Human Capital Factor that highlights his work got me excited to catch up with him again. Our conversation covers many aspects of his continuing research to identify positive human capital practices and performance in the workplace, including data collection and assessment, gender differences, goodwill, ESG, and changes during Covid. We then turn to the practical application of the research in the capital markets through two indexes and customized research. We close by talking about Dan’s new research projects and some of his favorite recent answers to his Ask Ariely column in the WSJ.
Capital Allocators: Dan Ariely – Investing in Irrationality
Dan Ariely is a renowned behavioral economist, author, entrepreneur, and investor. He is the James B. Duke Professor of Psychology and Behavioral Economics at Duke University and a founding member of the Center for Advanced Hindsight. Dan is the author of six books, most of which have the word “Irrationality” in the title and has a weekly column in the The Wall Street Journal called “Ask Ariely.” Dan’s TED Talks have been downloaded more than 10 million times. Dan also is a Founding Partner of Irrational Capital, an investment firm that identifies and quantifies the nuanced relationship between companies and their employees, and invests in human capital factors that are linked to long-term stock price performance. Last month, Irrational Capital announced a strategic partnership with Jeff Ubben’s ValueAct Capital, a firm that shares their belief in the importance of the impact of corporate culture on long-term enterprise value. Our conversation starts with Dan’s journey studying pain and intuition and turns to applications of his research in the corporate setting. We discuss his research process, measurement of human capital, applying experiments to an investment strategy, employee motivation and compensation schemes as investment factors, and constructing a portfolio of factors based purely on human capital. We close by touching on Dan’s projects in government and with start-ups.
BEHAVIOUR MATTERS to Dan Ariely and Kelly Peters
Dan Ariely’s life, as a teenager, changed in a flash. Dan was living in Israel when he was caught in an explosion. When he regained consciousness, he found himself in a burn ward, his home for the next three years. Dan described his life there as a ‘side actor’. His friends moved on with their lives, while his life and every decision involving his treatment were no longer his to control. As he dealt with his horrific pain Dan came to the conclusion that so many of the decisions on how patients were treated, were wrong. These insights and observations set Dan on a path of education and discovery. Today, Dan Ariely is one of the world’s leading thinkers on how we think, feel and behave. Fifteen million people have watched Dan’s TED Talks. A multiple-best-selling NY Times Author, a Professor at Duke University, and a co-founder with another extraordinary mind, Kelly Peters of BEworks, a Canadian consultancy with a global reputation. On Chatter that Matters, Dan and Kelly chat about why we make bad and irrational decisions, why others’ bad behaviour might encourage you. We also look at how has COVID has stripped us of our freedom and control. Dan and Kelly will provide you with coping mechanisms and strategies to reclaim your sense of control and make better financial, career, and life decisions while offering compelling advice for business and political leaders.
The Jewish philanthropy podcast from Jewish Funders Network: Dan Ariely: The Brain Science of Doing Good
Israeli-American behavioral economist, Wall Street Journal columnist, and best-selling author Dan Ariely is an advisor to Keshet, the new donor-advised fund JFN and its partners brought to Israel. In this episode, he talks to JFN President and CEO Andrés Spokoiny about strategies for promoting positive social outcomes, including getting people to be more philanthropic. They also discuss uniquely Israeli approaches to problem-solving, how Dan’s personal history shaped his career, the cookbook he wants to write — and much more.
The Presentation Boss Podcast: Speech Breakdown: TED Talk by Dan Ariely “How to Change Your Behaviour For The Better”
It’s just a nice time on episode eighty-five of The Presentation Boss Podcast. In this half hour together, we’re watching a TED Talk that was recommended to us by a listener and doing a live breakdown. Both Kate and Thomas love this talk for it’s effectiveness, efficiency and simplicity. You’ll hear the quote “This talk doesn’t waste any words”. Should you know of a speech that we should break down on the podcast, we’d love you to get in touch. But right now, listen in for how Dan Ariely keeps a talk moving, gets the audience involved and adds humour to his otherwise data-driven talk. Show your support for this episode on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/presentationboss
What You’ll Learn
- How to call out distractions early in your presentations
- The use of conversational, interactive questions early in a talk
- Why repetition of a key point emphasises your message for the audience
- Being aware of generic pronouns and how the use of them can lead to confusion
- Metaphor use and why it is so powerful for reducing friction
- Building humour by setting up expectations and not ruining surprise
- If you don’t have time for detailed transitions, what you can do instead
The NFX Podcast: The Irrational Truths Behind User Behavior, with Dan Ariely & Gigi Levy-Weiss
We all think we know how our users behave. It turns out, we don’t. Founders over-index on rational assumptions, but users most often behave irrationally. Behavioral economics, by contrast, is the practice of truly seeing your users’ emotions, beliefs, and habits. This kind of vision is critically missing from product design at most startups. In this episode, NFX General Partner Gigi talks with Dan Ariely — the world’s top expert in behavioral economics and a renowned professor at Duke — as he breaks down the most common types of irrational user behavior and shares frameworks for predicting how your users will actually behave.
The Jordan Harbinger Show: Dan Ariely | The Hidden Logic That Shapes Our Motivations
Dan Ariely (@danariely) is the James B. Duke Professor of Psychology and Behavioral Economics at Duke University and bestselling author of Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions and Payoff: The Hidden Logic That Shapes Our Motivations. What We Discuss with Dan Ariely: How does the What the Hell effect keep us making bad decisions even when we know they’re bad? Are we ever truly rational, unbiased, or impartial? What’s the best time to appear before a judge? How transparency in our lives can often backfire. How motivation works (and doesn’t work) and how we can use our own psychology against ourselves. And so much more…
The Unmistakable Creative Podcast: Listener Favorites: Dan Ariely | Overcoming Learned Helplessness and Understanding Irrational Behavior
In one of our most insightful interviews we’ve had, Dan Ariely shared his perspectives on suffering, irrational behavior, and how most time management systems allow others to hijack our time. Learn how to overcome your own learned helplessness and how to separate your decisions from the outcomes. Take a listen!Dan Ariely is the founder of The Center for Advanced Hindsight and co-founder of BEworks, Timeful, Genie and Shapa. He is a three-time New York Times best-selling author.
Financial Freedom Podcast: Predictably Irrational w/ Dan Ariely @danariely
In this episode, I chat with Dan Ariely, Professor of Psychology and Behavioral Economics at Duke University, author of Predictably Irrational, WSJ columnist, and one of the world’s best known behavioral economists. In this expansive conversation, we dive into why we’re our own worst enemy’s when it comes to investing and what to do about it. We also chat about how to manage money and our lives in increasingly uncertain times.
Afford Anything Podcast: The Emotional Complexity of Money, with Dr. Dan Ariely
Dr. Dan Ariely, famed behavioral economist and best-selling author of Predictably Irrational, returns to discuss how to handle the emotional and financial volatility of 2020. Specifically: Preparing for a job loss The value of resilience Handling emotional spending Cutting through the noise to find a signal.
The Stacking Benjamins Show: Reducing Friction, Getting Moving, and Saving Money (with Dan Ariely)
Looking to save more cash, but don’t know where to look? Today we welcome Dan Ariely, Chief Behavioral Economist with Qapital, and professor and expert on psychology and behavioral economics at Duke University. According to Dan, the best strategy may not necessarily be about adding more cash to your bottom line but reprioritizing the money you already have. Instead of trying to out-earn your spending habits, realign your focus to make the cash you earn go further for you each week.
The Brainy Business | Understanding the Psychology of Why People Buy | Behavioral Economics: Dan Ariely Interview: Discussing Shapa, the Numberless Scale
Today’s episode features a discussion with Dr. Dan Ariely – you know that name by now right? We talk about the numberless smart scale from the company he co-founded, Shapa, and all the research behind it. I am very excited to introduce you to Dan Ariely, one of the best known behavioral economists in the world whom I have mentioned many times on the first 100 episodes of the show, and I know I will continue to do so after he helped me kick off these next hundred. He wrote Predictably Irrational and several other books and has done some amazing research. As I mentioned in the opening, Dan has worked on a huge amount of projects, and while this conversation could have gone in a million directions, we are specifically talking about Shapa. The company he co-founded showcases a numberless scale that was created to change the way we all think about our health and make it easier to do something that many of us find scary…stepping on the scale. The discussion ties back to a bunch of past episodes (including loss aversion, partitioning, the focusing illusion, herding) as well as on an experiment I did which was influenced by one of Dan’s studies from Kenya. We also talk about overall health (emotional, physical, financial) and how it is all related.
Afford Anything Podcast: How to Stop Screwing Up Our Finances, Even in a World That Leads Us Astray — with Dr. Dan Ariely
“The checking account is like the trash can of personal finance.” Today’s podcast guest, the famed behavioral economist Dr. Dan Ariely, is not a fan of checking accounts. Or supermarket end caps. Or anything that distracts us from our financial goals. In this episode, he explains why. Dan Ariely is one of the world’s most renowned behavioral economists. He’s the James B. Duke Professor of psychology and behavioral economics at Duke University. His TED Talks have been viewed more than 15 million times. In 2018, he was named one of the 50 most influential living psychologists in the world. He’s the New York Times bestselling author of many books, including Predictably Irrational, a book that challenges our assumptions about our ability to make rational decisions. He also wrote Dollars and Sense, a book about our cognitive biases, and The Honest Truth About Dishonesty, a book about how we lie to everyone, including ourselves.
Knowledge on the Deeper Side: Dan Ariely – Unraveling the Mysteries of Human Behavior
Renowned behavioral psychologist Dan Ariely presents cutting edge research to help make sense of the irrational things people do. Dan Ariely is an Israeli-American James B. Duke Professor of Psychology and Behavioral Economics at Duke University. He is the founder of The Center for Advanced Hindsight, and the author of three New York Times best sellers. Ariely is a prolific speaker.
The Hidden Why Podcast: Dan Ariely – Sensible Living
Sensible Living with Dan Ariely In this episode, I share with you my interview with one of my favourite authors and economist, Dan Ariely. Having read a few of his books and other work I was stocked to have him accept my invitation to come on the podcast.
Love Your Work Podcast: Dan Ariely: Gamble With Your Time. Make Amazing Decisions.
Dan Ariely (@danariely) has more opportunities than he knows what to do with. As a James B. Duke professor of Psychology and Behavioral Economics at Duke University and author of New York Times best-selling books, such as Predictably Irrational, he has lots of demands on his time. Dan has to say “no” to a lot of opportunities that don’t have a clear payoff. But, surprisingly, he also says “no” to a lot of opportunities that do have a clear payoff. That’s because, as Dan tells us in this conversation, he gambles with his time. He intentionally does some small amount of things that don’t have a clear payoff. In order to have the space and time for those gambles, he needs to say “no” to some sure bets. In this episode, we’ll learn more about how Dan gambles with his time. We’ll also learn: How did “gambling” with his time lead Dan to publish his exciting new graphic novel, Amazing Decisions: The Illustrated Guide to Improving Business Deals and Family Meals? The creative process for Dan’s new graphic novel is a big departure from that of his research papers and books. How did he navigate the uncertainty when collaborating with an artist? With everything Dan knows about human behavior, how does he design his habits, rituals and routines to optimize creative output and spark motivation? This isn’t the typical conversation with the living legend of behavioral science, Dan Ariely.
The Art of Charm Podcast: Dan Ariely: How to Defeat Indecision and Regret
The harder a decision seems to be for people, the less likely it is that we will spend enough time researching it in order to determine what to do – but why is that, how should we handle the component of time when it comes to waiting to make decisions, and what can you do to eliminate the fear of regret in your life? What to Listen For Why do we spend a lot of time researching insignificant decisions and little time researching significant decisions? How can you approach life-changing decisions from a neutral point of view so you can make the decision for the right reasons? How do does action versus inaction affect our likelihood to regret a certain event and how can you change your perspective in order to eliminate regret? How do we take time into account when deciding how much time to spend researching minor and major decisions?What are the three types of decisions and how can your awareness of each one help you to avoid wasting valuable timeWhat is anchoring and how does it affect our decision making as we make decisions that build on one another and how can your awareness of it prevent you from falling into an unhealthy trap?What are market norms and social norms and how do they affect your willingness to oblige someone’s request for help?How do market norms reduce the trust between people and turn relationships into economic transactions?We make decisions that affect our lives every single day. Some decisions are small, some are big, and some are repeated on a regular basis. Unfortunately, we only have so much time to think about these decisions so it can save us a lot of time if we at least understand how to approach each one. Small decisions, like what movie theater to go to or what appetizer to get, should take the least amount of our time since they impact our lives the least, and our time is better spent being present or contemplating more important decisions. Big decisions, like where to live or who to marry, should necessitate more time as they will have lasting effects on our lives. And lastly, decisions that are made regularly, like your morning routine or what to eat each day, should be automated as much as possible to reduce the drain on your willpower so that it can be used for resource-intensive tasks like work, or studying, or solving complex problems in your life. We only have so much time to live – don’t waste it on unimportant issues in your life.
I’m Not Joking Podcast: Making Interesting Things with Dan Ariely
Dan Ariely is the James B. Duke Professor of Psychology and Behavioral Economics at Duke University and a founding member of the Center for Advanced Hindsight. He is the best-selling author of Irrationally Yours, Predictably Irrational, The Upside of Irrationality, and The (Honest) Truth About Dishonesty.
Blinkist Podcast: Dan Ariely: Saving Up Is Hard To Do
In this episode of Simplify, Caitlin talks to behavioral economist and bestselling author Dan Ariely about how environment influences our financial decision-making and why saving is so hard.We all like to buy stuff. Endless ads screaming “sale,” “discount,” and “free” trick us into believing that we want things that we don’t actually need. In an age of credit cards, Paypal, Venmo, and Apple pay, it has become incredibly easy to spend our hard-earned sheckles and tough to save them. In this episode of Simplify, behavioral economist and cognitive psychologist Dan Ariely explains what’s behind our irrational behavior in financial decision making and teaches us how we can get better at managing our finances. Based on extensive research and numerous global studies, Dan shows what exactly matters in personal economics and offers ideas toward better ways to save.
We all like to buy stuff. Endless ads screaming “sale,” “discount,” and “free” trick us into believing that we want things that we don’t actually need. In an age of credit cards, Paypal, Venmo, and Apple pay, it has become incredibly easy to spend our hard-earned sheckles and tough to save them. In this episode of Simplify, behavioral economist and cognitive psychologist Dan Ariely explains what’s behind our irrational behavior in financial decision making and teaches us how we can get better at managing our finances. Based on extensive research and numerous global studies, Dan shows what exactly matters in personal economics and offers ideas toward better ways to save.
Our Friend From Israel:Dan Ariely, world-renowned social scientist
Dan Ariely a tenured professor of Psychology and Behavioral Economics at Duke University. If an academic could be a rockstar, then Ariely is certainly one. His books – like “Predictably Irrational” – are New York Times bestsellers and have been translated into more than a dozen languages. He has close to 200,000 Twitter followers. His numerous TED talks have been viewed 13 million times. Millions more read his advice column each week in the Wall Street Journal. The New York Times has called his research “revolutionary. “Following in the footsteps of his mentors – Israelis Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky – Ariely has become one of the world’s leading experts in decision-making, which, in essence, makes his talent of enormous interest. Why do humans make the decisions that we do? Ariely translates what could be a ho-hum topic like behavioral economics into mainstream morsels of wisdom. He studies everything from income inequality and pizza delivery to dating advice and IKEA furniture. He’s launched several startups and has invented technologies that were later sold to Google, including a time management app that the search giant acquired. On today’s episode, we visit with Dan Ariely to talk about what he’s researching now, a strange experiment involving clowns in traffic and how a new scale he invented may actually help you lose weight.