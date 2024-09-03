Kids Books

Three book series

A few years ago, I thought it would be interesting to explore writing for kids. I always believed my style and sense of humor were immature, and I thought it might be best to put myself to the test and try to write a children’s book. I started with a character called David, or Professor D, or PD. for short. In his daily life, PD gets into all kinds of troubles and he uses social science knowledge and experiments to understand his situation, escape trouble to some degree, and come up with ways to make his life better.

PD has a robotic dog named Dot, representing the rational side of things and also helping him with his vast knowledge of social science and general knowledge.

In the first book, PD struggles with procrastination, tidying up his room, getting ready on time, and of course doing his homework. He wonders if this is just his unique personal problem, or if procrastination is part of human nature. He conducts a few experiments on his parents, proves that it is indeed a general problem, and comes up with ways to fight his own procrastination. The second book follows a similar approach, focusing on allowance and money. The third book addresses dishonesty. In all three books, PD is a charming character doing his best, struggling, and using social science to his advantage.

The book is beautifully illustrated by Omer Hoffmann, who brings the characters to life with humor and beauty.

The publisher of these books is Lama, a fabulous publisher that is working on all kinds of kids’ science books.

It has been incredibly fun to work on these books, and I hope young and older readers will enjoy them. These book will be published in a few languages soon, and I hope that more and more languages will be added over time.