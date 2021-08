EXPLORE

Research

It is our goal to make research more accessible and relevant to the general population. View Dan’s collective research for each of his books and other topics by using the links below.

PAPERS THAT APPEARED IN PREDICTABLY IRRATIONAL

PAPERS THAT APPEARED IN THE UPSIDE OF IRRATIONALITY

PAPERS THAT APPEARED IN THE HONEST TRUTH ABOUT DISHONESTY

PAPERS THAT APPEARED IN IRRATIONALLY YOURS

PAPERS THAT APPEARED IN PAYOFF

OTHER PAPERS