Apply insights from social science to your own behavior and not only improve your decision-making process, but also avoid being called "irrational" by all the behavioral economists out there!
How does Pocket Ariely help you make sense of life?
Loss Aversion
Loss aversion is your tendency to prefer avoiding losses than to acquiring equivalent gains. Framing this title as an opportunity to avoid losing to Oscar, you are more likely to take the test.
Reference: Kahneman, D. & Tversky, A. (1992). "Advances in prospect theory: Cumulative representation of uncertainty". Journal of Risk and Uncertainty. 5 (4): 297–323. doi:10.1007/BF00122574.
Provincial Norms
Provincial norms are those defined as the norms of one's local setting and circumstances. By showing you how others in your situation have fared in the test, you may be more inclined to take the test.
Reference: Goldstein, N. J., Cialdini, R. B., & Griskevicius, V. (2008). A room with a viewpoint: Using social norms to motivate environmental conservation in hotels. Journal of Consumer Research, 35(3), 472-4
