Ana Ana

Pocket Ariely has helped think differently about my relationship with my significant other. I've been married for a couple of years now, and we always ended up going out to the same places and falling under the same routine over and over again. However, that all changed when I saw Dan's video about maximizing a couple's happiness by having one person choose his or her favorite thing to do and taking turns over time. Now, I'm more willing to do activities that my partner wants to, and in return I also get to do things that otherwise would've been impossible in the past. Overall, we feel like we mix it up more than we did before, and that is great for our relationship.