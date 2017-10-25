Applications now open: Common Cents Lab Partnerships

We are looking for our next cohort of credit unions, tech companies, banks, non-profits, and government organizations to partner with, to find and test interventions that help Americans improve their financial well-being. Our open call is online now, taking applications until November 15th. Each year, we collaborate with chosen financial services providers to custom design, test, and launch new features and products that aim to increase financial well-being for 1.8 million low- to moderate-income (LMI) households in America. Partners have the opportunity to work directly with expert behavioral scientists to design solutions to many of our toughest financial decision-making challenges. Click here for more information, or click below to apply. Some social proof: Common Cents Lab has not only taught us about behavioral economics and how we can help our members have better savings and use the credit union more, but also about a methodical process to test and design our products to better match member needs. – Vicky Garcia, SVP Strategy and Risk Management, Latino Community Credit Union “The Common Cents partnership was instrumental in helping us develop features that drive substantial savings for our customers,” – Ethan Bloch, Founder and CEO of Digit. “Common Cents had added rigor to the way we build new features that improve our users’ lives,” – Jimmy Chen, Founder and CEO of Propel. Some of our press: TechCrunch: Four strategies for behavioral design

Stanford Innovation Review On financial inclusion + behavioral science

Bloomberg coverage summarizes 2016 work We hope to see your application. Please visit: apply.commoncentslab.org